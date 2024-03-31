CMH Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,594,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,100. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

