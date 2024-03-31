Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target upped by HSBC from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on C. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.56.

C stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

