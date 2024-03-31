Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

CIFR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CIFR

Cipher Mining Price Performance

CIFR opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 2.06. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.