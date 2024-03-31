Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2,050.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $687.03. 572,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,763. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $438.59 and a fifty-two week high of $704.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $624.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.67. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.60.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

