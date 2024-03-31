Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $10,866,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cintas by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,637,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $687.03. 572,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,763. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.67. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $438.59 and a 52-week high of $704.84.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.60.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

