China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Suntien Green Energy Price Performance
CSGEF stock remained flat at 0.34 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.39. China Suntien Green Energy has a 12-month low of 0.31 and a 12-month high of 0.41.
About China Suntien Green Energy
