Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Up 51.5% in March

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the February 29th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.94. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.