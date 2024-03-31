Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lifted by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,331,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.