Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Short Interest Up 17.7% in March

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 29th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 730,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.70.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $164.01. 443,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,681. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.79 and its 200-day moving average is $149.34. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

