Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after buying an additional 1,341,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after buying an additional 1,930,476 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,336,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,135,784. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

