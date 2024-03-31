Chatham Capital Group Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 102.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 79.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,303,000 after acquiring an additional 398,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 0.9 %

ResMed stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.03. The stock had a trading volume of 622,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.74%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.