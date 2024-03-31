Chatham Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.60. 1,945,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

