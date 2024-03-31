Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charter Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $408.75.

CHTR stock opened at $290.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $270.41 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,608,000 after buying an additional 427,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,431,000 after purchasing an additional 180,671 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after purchasing an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after purchasing an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

