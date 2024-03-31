CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Down 11.8% in March

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CFSB opened at $7.20 on Friday. CFSB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $47.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85.
CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.
CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
