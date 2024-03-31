CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Down 11.8% in March

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSBGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFSB opened at $7.20 on Friday. CFSB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $47.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85.

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFSB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CFSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.