CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Down 11.8% in March

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFSB opened at $7.20 on Friday. CFSB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $47.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85.

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFSB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

