Centene (NYSE:CNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Centene Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Centene by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Centene by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

