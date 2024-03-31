CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Up 50.9% in March

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the February 29th total of 16,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBL International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBL International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CBL International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

CBL International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,440. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. CBL International has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

CBL International Company Profile

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

