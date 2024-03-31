Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after acquiring an additional 267,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,613,000 after acquiring an additional 150,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,053,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

