Cashaa One Day Volume Hits $146,018.65 (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Cashaa token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $146,018.65 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000628 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Cashaa Token Profile
Cashaa was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is community.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com.
Buying and Selling Cashaa
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
