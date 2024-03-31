Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

CSWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 97.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 57,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 24,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $1,628,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 308,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

