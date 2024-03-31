Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 337,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 101,745 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.