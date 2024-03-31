Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $3.54 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NEE stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

