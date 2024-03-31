Capital City Trust Co. FL Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,416,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,913,000 after purchasing an additional 496,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VIG stock opened at $182.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

