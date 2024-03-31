Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.55.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $192.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of -202.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,715 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,342. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after purchasing an additional 206,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,498,000 after purchasing an additional 353,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

