Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$130.00 at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$116.75.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$119.43 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3455344 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,023. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.