Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$116.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,023. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$119.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$115.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3455344 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

