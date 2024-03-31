Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of Canada Goose worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $949,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of GOOS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 765,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,279. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $448.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOS. Barclays increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOS

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.