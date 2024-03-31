Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Duke Capital (LON:DUKE)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.70) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Duke Capital in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Duke Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DUKE

Duke Capital Trading Up 3.1 %

Duke Capital Announces Dividend

DUKE stock opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.42) on Thursday. Duke Capital has a one year low of GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 30.04 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market cap of £139.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,116.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Duke Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About Duke Capital

(Get Free Report)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.