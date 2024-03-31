Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Price Target to GBX 12

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 11.50 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.15) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corero Network Security Trading Down 1.1 %

LON CNS opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Corero Network Security has a 1-year low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.65 ($0.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.41. The firm has a market cap of £45.79 million, a PE ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Corero Network Security Company Profile

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

