Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Price Target to GBX 12

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 11.50 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.15) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Corero Network Security Trading Down 1.1 %
LON CNS opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Corero Network Security has a 1-year low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.65 ($0.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.41. The firm has a market cap of £45.79 million, a PE ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.66.
Corero Network Security Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Corero Network Security
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.