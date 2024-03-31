Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CALA opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

