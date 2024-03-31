Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $298,069,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,345,000 after purchasing an additional 771,827 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $444.01. The company had a trading volume of 36,839,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250,928. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.44.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

