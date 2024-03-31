Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (CVRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CVRT stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.84. 565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96. Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

