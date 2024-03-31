Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CCEF) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CCEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CCEF traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $26.63. 20,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518. Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61.

