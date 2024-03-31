BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $317.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.54.

CYBR opened at $265.63 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $283.00. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

