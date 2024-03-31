Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Brookfield by 30.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 12.2% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,841,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,650,000 after purchasing an additional 273,474 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. 2,099,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,947. The company has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

