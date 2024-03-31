Brokerages Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price at $38.57

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

ZNTL opened at $15.76 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 78,102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

