Brokerages Set Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target at $33.44

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.44.
CABA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
