Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.29.

Braze stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. Braze has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $682,873.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,605,920.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Braze by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Braze by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Braze by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Braze by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Braze by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

