Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the February 29th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of BAK traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 938,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,873. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. Braskem has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.25). Braskem had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 77.04%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Braskem will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
