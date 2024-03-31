Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a market cap of $27.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.22. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.