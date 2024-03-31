BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA) Plans Dividend of $0.09

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0861 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYSA remained flat at $15.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,368. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 178,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

