BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC) Announces Dividend of $0.35

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3476 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XCCC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,951. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78.

Get BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.30% of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.