BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on April 5th

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.176 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

XTWO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. 4,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,300. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

