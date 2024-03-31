BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Announces Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.176 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XTWO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $49.08. 4,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,300. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XTWO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

