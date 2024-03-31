BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1541 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

XTWY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030. BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of twenty years. XTWY was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

