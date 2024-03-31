BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1541 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. 314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41. BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of twenty years. XTWY was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.