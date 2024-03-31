BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1817 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $50.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.30% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

