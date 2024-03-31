BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1721 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. 6,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,577. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.41% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.