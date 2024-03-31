BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XHLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 135,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,110. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $317,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 19,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,222,000.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.