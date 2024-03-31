BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

XFIV traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,616. BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.14.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.01% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of five years. XFIV was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.