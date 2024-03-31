BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBI) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on April 5th

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1888 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BBBI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.